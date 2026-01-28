Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Liz LaSorte
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
18h

Thanks, Michael for your DE updates.

I’m a frustrated DE voter knowing that 58% would rather vote for a mentally ill, very inexperienced young man to represent our sole US house seat, a man who has had no real job, thus no real experience, (let alone he’s mentally ill and will be a patient for life since he had the full trans surgery) than the approx. 43% who voted against him.

Approx. 58%-43% of Delawareans vote for dependency on the government.

Since I stopped voting “liberal,” I’ve noticed how bad the DE GOP candidates are. The crazy alcoholic Scott Walker runs for US senate, the drug mule from 2020 – I think she was running for the US senate. Then there was the witch who primaried Mike Castle, whom I voted for, even as a “moderate liberal.”

While some of us understand the reasons why our founders did not want to create a democracy, the fact is that we have devolved further towards that since at least 1913, and we are following the same path of dependency.

About the same time that Sam Adams was organizing the Boston tea party and Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, 18th century professor Alexander Tytler connected the dots in forming his theory of the cycle of democracies, taking Socrates/Plato/Aristotle’s ideas that warned why democracies never last (essentially too many voters make up an uneducated electorate). Tytler found that it was creating dependency on the government that was the last cycle before tyranny. And that makes sense since the government that gives us everything is the government that can take it all away.

History has shown us that no democracy lasts:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/history-tells-us-that-democracies?r=76q58

So, how do we combat those stats? It's not 49-51, it's about 58-43 and Sussex is purple now so the 58% will likely go higher.

Charles R. Jarvis
Charles R. Jarvis
5h

Keep up the fight, Michael. Delaware is a very interestingly state.

