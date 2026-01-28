What could be a sunny time for our state is obscured by the clouds of overspending and government that’s too intrusive. This photo is from Prime Hook and a February trip we took a few years back.

As a rule, I have never bothered to watch assessment addresses such as the State of the Union or, in our case, State of the State. I save myself an hour or so and just read the transcripts because that’s the message the leader is trying to convey without the “attaboys” and applause mixed in.

The original intent of this piece was to compare and contrast the two State of the State addresses our governor, Matt Meyer, has delivered since his 2025 inauguration - however, in its incredible wisdom, the state replaced the 2025 transcript with the 2026 one. (The actual URL for the 2026 speech is https://governor.delaware.gov/text-of-the-2025-state-of-the-state-speech/. As Bugs Bunny would say, “what a maroon!”) So we’ll just go with what he said this year because half the time it’s about how much more they can extract from taxpayers anyway.

There is a little bit of context required, though: Meyer’s first State of the State came quite a bit later on the calendar since he was inaugurated in late January last year. He actually tossed the budget compiled by his elected predecessor, fellow Democrat John Carney, and submitted one of his own just after speaking. This year he will have the advantage of a full budget process.

Republicans were at least slightly cheered by the fact that the FY2027 budget is “only” slated to be 5% above the FY2026 version after several years of larger single-digit increases. (Notice in the linked article that at least one Democrat was upset that Meyer didn’t talk much about immigration and ICE, and you see what we in the First State have to put up with.)

But the meat of the speech began this way:

Over the past year, we have faced challenges, tragedy and unprecedented uncertainty, but I am here to report to you that despite this, the State of our State is strong. We have not backed down to threats. We have not retreated. We have not allowed chaos to define us. Instead, we have met each challenge head on, together. Now is not the time to shy away from difficulty. Because challenge creates opportunity. And opportunity – when met with purpose – makes us stronger. Delaware faces forces beyond our control. Political division is deeper than at any time in generations. Markets reach historic highs while working families struggle to keep up. Hardworking Delawareans just looking for a fair shot can barely get by, while federal dysfunction often adds instability instead of solutions. Climate change remains a real crisis to the lowest-lying state in America, especially in Sussex County, an epicenter for tourism and agriculture. And the cost of living continues to go up. Yet – we are working – with purpose – to face these challenges head on. And continue to deliver for Delawareans.

The question I have after all this is: when have we NOT faced challenges in the last six years or so?

Federal dysfunction often adds instability instead of solutions.

When has that not been the case? We get “dysfunction” every time an administration changes, this is nothing new. Even when we had a President from Delaware the place wasn’t a peach - in fact, far from it.

Meyer talks about not backing down to threats. Is that speaking about the AG who’s more interested in preserving the federal funding spigot - or, as Meyer put it, “cruel and unlawful restrictions” - than fighting the crime rampant in our state?

Is that “political division” a result of, for example, ramrodding the state’s desire for a “renewable energy” boondoggle (that we don’t even get the electricity from) over the rights of counties to determine their own needs?

How much can we talk about climate change being a “real crisis” when Meyer cites a snowstorm that went from an initially predicted foot and a half of snow for our local area to maybe 4-5” of slush because a storm track moved a couple hundred miles from the path “experts” thought it might take three or four days earlier? (On the other side, my homies got walloped by that one when they initially thought they were in the clear.)

After that pandering, Meyer talked about the state’s mediocre educational system, mentioning that we secured a number of federal grants to address it. He noted:

Let’s pass a fair funding formula that directs resources based on students’ actual needs.

:::raises hand::: Ooooooo! Oooooo! Mr. Kottah…. I mean Mr. Meyer. Can we do this one?

Money follows the child. Let the parents decide how they want to educate their crumbcrunchers.

I’ll bet we could save millions by giving parents a stipend of 2/3 of what we spend per pupil and allow them to make the choice.

And the more I see the system, the angrier I get. I’m sitting in a house in a school district that raised its property tax rate 10% without a vote (because they were allowed to in the reassessment of our county’s property tax rates, meaning my school assessment went up almost $120 a year) yet is demanding voters give them ANOTHER raise in a vote next month. It’s a levy that will likely pass because it’s a special election where one need not be a registered voter (just prove district residency) and almost 2/3 of the residents of Laurel don’t own their homes, so they won’t have to pay the tax.

When you talk about:

If something works, we invest more. If it doesn’t, we change course.

That’s an obvious lie because you throw additional money at a failed system. Introduce more of a choice element and maybe we can see success.

And then we got into health care:

Let’s not sugarcoat it. No one would design an American healthcare system the way it exists today. (…) We must work harder to support those who need healthcare – especially when thousands of Delawareans’ healthcare premiums are going up by thousands of dollars due to congressional Republicans’ unconscionable cutting of ACA subsidies.

Uhhhhhh…wasn’t it your side that put those subsidies in with an expiration date? All they were was a payoff to insurance companies, who raised their rates knowing Uncle Sam would cover it.

Regardless, there are the kernels of some good ideas here (again, paid for by Uncle Sam) including the state’s first medical school. But this is the same state that tried to browbeat hospitals into holding down costs until they got sued.

Then Matt turned to our housing crisis:

One-third of housing costs today have nothing to do with construction – and everything to do with red tape. So, we are streamlining permitting, digitizing approvals, and working with counties and municipalities to make Delaware the most efficient state in the nation to build affordable housing – without sacrificing farmland or open space. We need to be focused on smart growth that fills the housing needs of our working families while also protecting the environment.

Remember that first phrase about red tape, I’m coming back to it.

As for the rest, I’ll believe it when I see it. We occasionally do work in Delaware but often it’s a pain in the ass because of state regulations. But “smart growth” is code for multi-family housing in urban areas that no one wants - people want their own house with a yard. Meanwhile, our junior Senator has tried to address this and I’ve had ideas of my own.

While he went on and on, the next subject I want to visit is our skyrocketing electricity prices, which he blamed on the greed of Delmarva Power:

And too many Delawareans today – hard-working Delawareans – are getting squeezed simply by turning on their lights. You and I are not doing anything different than we were last year or the year before. Our energy bills are spiking. A couple in Bear just told me how they are trying to understand their bill jumping from $150 a month two years ago to $600 a month today. That is unacceptable. Delmarva Power must stop overcharging Delaware families. In a world where Delmarva can benefit from a never-ending cycle of profiting from building infrastructure, your monthly bill will always go up and never go down.

Can you spot the issue with this statement? That “never-ending cycle of profiting from building infrastructure” comes from the continuous building of unreliable solar panels and wind turbines that we get stuck paying for because the state has unreasonable expectations for “renewable” energy at the expense of reliable sources that are cheaper as well as federal subsidies that make these renewables a good way of “profiting from building infrastructure.” I think I used this piece for an MER in the past but the Energy Bad Boys explain that side of the dilemma here.

Sorry, Delmarva Power can’t be a money loser so help them out by ditching the red tape of renewable power portfolio requirements as well as dumping RGGI. (A bill for the latter remains bottled up in the State Senate, illegally after almost a year.)

Meyer goes on to give a few good ideas about adopting more nuclear power (thanks to the task force formed last year as a GOP initiative) as well as vowing to help small businesses.

Small businesses are the heart of our communities as small businessowners Leaders Hocker and Dukes, and Representatives Spiegelman, Short, and Vanderwende know. And my administration is listening closely to what you’re telling us.

Worth mentioning: all five of these small business owner-legislators are Republicans. (Tim Dukes is my representative, and he could have mentioned my Senator Bryant Richardson, who owns the local newspaper and is also a Republican.) But Meyer talks about federal grants again when he should be talking about reducing or eliminating the gross receipts tax. Find cuts to 5.6% of the state budget and you can do a LOT for small businesses by getting rid of that headache. Make a slight further cut and they can adopt a film tax credit, which is a decent idea Meyer brought up.

It really went on from there. I think Meyer extended the speech just so he could give a shout out to all the elected members of the Delaware General Assembly for something. (I will say that there’s nothing wrong with our primary system that curtailing a few days of early voting won’t fix.)

As they would say in the real estate business, the bones of our state are there: we have a nice, four-season climate and proximity to the urban areas of the megalopolis without being too urban ourselves. That and the lack of a sales tax has made us attractive to retirees, but those people don’t work. (In the respect that they take up resources in the health care industry, they can be a net negative. I’ll count the two knees I need to have replaced on that ledger, although I’m not retired yet.)

It’s not to say there aren’t good jobs in the health care industry that would be supplemented by having a medical school in Delaware, but the state once got along on three things: manufacturing, the financial services industry and business incorporation, and agriculture. Thanks to offshoring and, perhaps, being a closed-shop state, they’ve lost the manufacturing, while Elon Musk and a capricious state court system have endangered the second part. Keep slapping up solar panels on productive farmland and you may lose the third.

I live in the heart of chicken country, so I don’t discount the place agriculture can hold in our state as an entry-level and low-end job producer as well as a place for entrepreneurs who wish to work the soil. But there is something to be said about the idea of Delaware being a place that encourages remote workers and other younger folks who tire of the urban lifestyle and would appreciate the slower lower pace of our state. If government can loosen its grip on Delaware and let it breathe, maybe we can sprout a new crop of young people to rebuild the First State’s fading facades. Given how they’ve botched the promise of broadband for rural residents like me, though, I’m not holding my breath for that happening with this current crew.

The state of my state isn’t as strong as Meyer says, but it can be fixed with the right medicine.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.