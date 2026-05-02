Of all the times to have this event.

I’ve been a member of the Constitution Party, formally registered as such since I moved to Delaware in 2019, but informally since I wrote in Darrell Castle over Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

When I found out their Spring 2026 National Committee meeting would be in Philadelphia in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, my interest was piqued. There’s a part of me that missed the convention aspect of being active in a party, given my years on the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee and our biannual conventions around the state, and generally I’ve found the national meetings for the Constitution Party to be located someplace out west. That’s understandable because the movement is stronger out there, but I’ve always wanted a meeting close by to meet some of the players and find out why they’re listening so closely to the John Birchers who oppose an Article V Constitutional convention when it’s perhaps the best, most Constitutional solution available to us to rein in government.

I’d also like to meet our Delaware representatives because I don’t think they are doing enough to increase our numbers - perhaps we need some national help as well. Basically, I think we need to convince some of those thoughtful Republicans who are frustrated with the timidity of the Delaware GOP - the ones who have two former Democrats and another previous unsuccessful candidate as their statewide ticket to date, leaving two Democrats unopposed - or recruit from members registered to the Conservative Party who had Vermin Supreme placed on our Presidential ballot on their behalf by a rogue operator that they need a better political home, one which has a national apparatus. Unfortunately, that national apparatus worries so little about Delaware that they didn’t even bother to file the paperwork to have a Presidential write-in candidate for the state during the last two Presidential elections. (It made me a Trump voter by default.)

Regardless, it was all so nice and close, and I could have made it an overnight event for not a lot of money. Even though I live only a couple hours away, I’ve only been to Philadelphia once for a writing job and never as a tourist.

Alas, my health issues bedevil me, and as those in the Party are doing their walking or bus tours of Philadelphia, I am scheduled to be going under the knife for my second knee replacement. In the long run that’s obviously good news for my lifestyle, but the timing could have been better.

There is a glimmer of hope, though, in that the CP’s national chairman is from Pennsylvania so there may be more meetings in the region.

I believe there is a market for our party out there - after all, the Republican Party was founded when the Whigs self-destructed over the question of slavery. Unfortunately, as I detailed Wednesday, there is such a temptation in power that no one is willing to give it up. We have a binary political system not because people are only interested in two choices, but because those two entities have massaged the game in their favor. To its credit, Delaware is one of the easier states to get ballot access in, but the system still favors the two major parties. Don’t believe me? Just try and get in on a debate or forum as a candidate of the Libertarian Party, Conservative Party, IPoD, or Non-Partisan Delaware - all those entities have ballot access but aren’t taken seriously by most.

If government was properly held in check as it’s supposed to be, though, we might still have a two-party system with the Libertarians on the Left and Constitution Party on the Right. Come to think of it, that may be the America we need.

So I will miss you guys this time, Constitution Party, but don’t go too far next time so I may haunt your presence.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.