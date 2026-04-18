He’s now Delaware’s senior Senator, but it seems like each election Chris Coons gets a challenger from the Left. Could this be the year he’s toppled in the primary by an insurgent?

Somewhere along the line I learned that Delaware’s Senator Chris Coons was once a Republican, at least until he went to college. While he’s been a loyal Democrat since that point, it seems like there is a group of regressives who believe he’s not left-wing enough for them despite a lifetime ACU rating of 4, when 0 is the absolute lowest. If you look at his social media feed, it’s a constant complaint about Donald Trump and Republican policies.

That segment of the electorate came out for an underfunded candidate by the name of Jessica Scarane six years ago to the tune of 27.1%, meaning that a lot of Democrats weren’t happy with Coons. I’m sure they sucked it up for the general and backed Coons, who dispatched Republican Lauren Witzke rather easily with 59.4% of the vote to Lauren’s 37.9%, but the fact that there’s a continuous push from the left in this state got me to wondering what might happen if the No Kings groups got behind a candidate more to their liking.

This thought came about thanks to a missive from Indivisible featuring their endorsement of an insurgent Senate candidate challenging Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper. Granted, there are some significant differences between the races in Colorado and Delaware, the main one being that Indivisible-endorsed challenger Julie Gonzales is already a state Senator.

For the longest time, it looked like Coons would have a challenge from a candidate by the name of Christopher Beardsley - in fact, I wrote two posts with that information - but a post this week on the Delaware Liberal website surmised Beardsley was instead dropping out of the statewide bid to seek a State Senate seat. (In fact, much of the verbiage on his site now talks about a State Senate campaign.) It sort of blew the idea for this post out of the water; however, you can’t discount the idea that an Astroturf-backed effort could work in Delaware. While it would be a long shot, the late filing deadline in Delaware makes it at least possible. On the other hand, a media-based campaign won’t work in this state because most of the television stations are based in other states which have their own competitive races.

So since I have a bit of column space - I like my pieces to have some length to them - let me talk briefly about another disappointing development. (It’s an out-of-place odd or end.)

There are five school districts in Sussex County that were slated to have school board elections next month, yet only one had enough candidates sign up to force an election, and that was Delmar where three people seek two seats. (Initially it was five, but two withdrew shortly after the deadline.)

Remember about five years ago when it was all the rage for insurgent school board candidates to run? In my district (Laurel) this year would have been a perfect time to run a pair of reformers because two of the five seats are up for grabs this year - a unique situation brought on by the change from five-year terms to four years beginning in 2022. Elect a third next year and things could have gotten better in a hurry; instead, for the third year in a row there will be no election in the Laurel district as just two hopefuls signed up. (And before you start, I have no interest in running. I’m just an observer on the scene remembering how gung-ho the patriot groups were about this.)

I can tell you the schools are no better now, but people just aren’t interested in changing that. It’s a sad thing to see.

Finally, in some other relevant candidate news, House District 38 Rep. Ron Gray has joined two of his Republican cohorts in announcing he won’t seek another term. It’s probably why Carlie Carey filed for the seat last week, hoping to keep it in GOP hands. Meanwhile, in adjacent District 41, John Atkins officially filed to return to the seat he lost in 2014 to outgoing Rep. Richard Collins, coming back to the Republican fold after winning his last term as a Democrat back in 2012. Collins defeated Atkins in a rematch two years later.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.