A lot of our issues stem back from the decision four decades ago that immigration reform had to include amnesty. The Simpson-Mazzoli Act signed by Ronald Reagan in 1986 allowed three million heretofore illegal immigrants legal status. As the Library of Congress notes:

U.S. law required qualified applicants, who had continuously resided in the U.S. since 1982, to apply within a one-year window, from May 1987 to May 1988, pay a fee, and provide extensive documentation, which included fingerprints, employment history, proof of continuous residency, and other documents. After 1986, U.S. law required hired employees to demonstrate work eligibility by filling out an I-9 form and submitting certifications of citizenship or work authorization. Applicants also had to complete interviews and medical examinations.

Having done it once, people just figured we would do it again and they wanted to be here for it. And once the Joe Biden administration opened the doors, an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants kicked them down.

Most of the headlines since Donald Trump came to town have been about his efforts to expel criminals and gangbangers back out of the country, with the most famous being Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the “Maryland man” who is actually an illegal immigrant and reputed MS-13 member from El Salvador. He doesn’t belong here, and it’s amazing to me the lengths they are going to in order to bring him back here from his home country only to be expelled again.

I’ve always been a fan of what they call the “touchback” rule, and despite the fact there are 12 million illegal immigrants who came here, that just means there are 12 million who need to go home to begin a fairly simple process. (Plus the ones who came here prior to Biden.) I guess in theory Abrego Garcia is getting his “touchback.”

It’s simple: the word needs to be put out that the rules put in place by Simpson-Mazzoli (fingerprints, employment history, proof of continuous residency, and whatever else the immigration folks deem necessary for getting legal status) will be made available at the U.S. embassy in their home country. Those with felonies on their criminal record need not apply, and don’t bother trying to come in since we have places to put them now.

Those who can get through the process have 90 days to get their affairs in order here and head back to their home country, or a third country that will facilitate the process if they have a legitimate and documented claim of asylum thanks to persecution. (Economic asylum does not count.) If they don’t do so, then they would be put on the same blacklist as the criminals.

And this would apply to anyone who tries to sneak in subsequently once the proposal is approved. This would be a one-and-done deal.

I’m all for immigrants, but they need to do it the right way so they can eventually assimilate like my ancestors did. The lack of process from the Biden administration (which was simply trying to bolster Democrat vote count) led to this problem, and it’s up to Congress to figure out a way that will allow those who are really trying to improve their lot and want to become Americans the chance to do it right.

It’s a path to citizenship if they do things legally, and a permanent bar if they don’t. (A little known fact is that many thousands of would-be immigrants were rejected for various reasons when they arrived at Ellis Island over a century ago.) Aside from those born here to persons “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” that’s the path which needs to be taken.

It’s a modest proposal that I intentionally didn’t flesh out. What do you think?

