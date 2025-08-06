The winner fills the seat opened up by the resignation of former Rep. Stell Parker Selby, ending a year where no one represented the district just in time for a Special Session to deal with reassessment.

It wasn’t the longest of campaigns, but it didn’t lack for controversy, either.

With the resignation of former Rep. Stell Parker Selby finally coming in June after outcry from her constituents about missing this year’s session, the battle lines were drawn. Republicans already had their candidate in Dr. Nikki Miller, who had run unsuccessfully to topple Parker Selby in 2024, losing the closest legislative race in the state, while Democrats caucused and chose Alonna Berry as their standardbearer among five hopefuls. I covered the candidates last month in a deep dive into the race.

After losing by 245 votes last November, Miller came out on the short end once again by just 121 votes, unofficially.

However, a couple things that came out as the campaign wore on were concerning to local Republicans. For one thing, it was learned that the state Board of Elections took their sweet time updating their website to show Miller was in the race - this was only learned from the sleuthing of local radio host Dan Gaffney. As Rep. Bryan Shupe told it:

This morning on Dan Gaffney’s news radio show, he pointed out something deeply concerning: Until 8:39 a.m. today (July 28th), the Department of Elections website for the 20th District Special Election only listed the Democratic candidate - despite early voting already being underway. Dan said he visited the site as early as 5:30 a.m. during his live broadcast. The page for the August 5th Special Election included full details about the election and the Democratic candidate—her name, mailing address, phone number, email, and campaign website. But no Republican candidate was listed. Then - after Dan brought it to the public’s attention - the page was updated this morning at 8:39 a.m., finally adding the Republican candidate.

As Shupe noted, early voting had already begun. On the other hand, Berry was suspiciously slow about sending in her financial report. Once she got on track, we found out that she’s been receiving funds from all the usual special interest suspects, spending six figures on this race according to the center-left website Spotlight Delaware. However, more individuals donated to Berry’s campaign, revealed the Cape Gazette.

The other issue was a brouhaha over Berry’s teaching license, which had become inactive over the years as she established a school. Despite both Miller and Berry having educational backgrounds - and Miller’s in a public school as opposed to creating a charter school as Berry has done - the state teacher’s union is also in Berry’s corner. Other endorsements have come from a plethora of Democrats around the state.

And I can see the headline now: more proof that Donald Trump is unpopular! Au contraire: considering the district is D+3 and Trump lost it by seven points last time, this isn’t a referendum on his presidency. If anything, it took a herculean effort by the Democrats to hold the seat.

So we’ll have another liberal vote in the Delaware General Assembly that will go against the interests of the state. The good news, if there is any, is that the rematch is already pretty much set for next year and Berry will have a record to defend, beginning (presumably) with next week’s Special Session.

