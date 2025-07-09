Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

My dissatisfaction with the local Republican party led me to become Independent. While their platform speaks of doing the right things, their daily actions prove they're as corrupt as the Demcraps they rail against. It is time for other political entities to take charge, however the oligarchy is well entrenched in the whole of the Uniparty and won't go quietly into that good night. I suppose the only logical choice is to build the minority parties and finally give them competition. I could see MAGA as the kernel of such a movement, but time will tell whether it's a movement or just Trumps charisma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture