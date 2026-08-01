The entrance to the Delaware State Fair. It’s a spot people get their photo taken.

If you are reading this on the Saturday it came out and are within travel distance of Harrington, Delaware, you can make it out to the final day of this year’s Delaware State Fair. As for me, I decided to take a half-day off work on Thursday so Kim and I could head up to the fairgrounds for the first time since 2024. Last year we didn’t go for the reasons of my health, so as I noted regarding my journey I was looking forward to this test. Plus, as a senior, Thursday was one of the two days my wife and I get in free as seasoned citizens! It’s also Governor’s Day at the Fair so if I saw MattMeyerDE I was going to give him a piece of my mind.

Alas, I didn’t see him, but I did see a few of those campaigning, which I’ll get to in due course.

Being it was Senior Day (and 3:00 in the afternoon), there weren’t as many kids at the carnival as usual. Since I don’t do rides, I don’t think I’ve ever really wandered around there and Thursday was no exception.

I didn’t take a picture of our lunch, but fair food 1.0 was chicken salad for both of us with a roll apiece, fries, cole slaw, and cucumbers and onions. (I got the cole slaw and Kim got the cucumbers, and we split.) It’s a regular stop for us even though it’s trading with the enemy, so to speak. (Greenwood Mennonite School is in the same athletic league as our Faith Baptist church school, so we play them a lot.) They’ve run this food tent at the fair as a fundraiser probably since we started going about 8-9 years ago.

Right about where I took the photo above was where we encountered a nice older lady who liked my shirt. I wore my “One of those crazy people” shirt with a “a” in crazy being a church steeple - it’s a Casting Crowns tour shirt I like, sort of like the one that’s in the “apparel” photo here. I had a couple comments on it, which was interesting.

After lunch, we wandered up the section of the midway leading toward the grandstand and we took a detour into one of the exhibit halls. It was the one where the Delaware Lottery has its table, so I picked up my yearly supply of lottery tickets. Hey, I already won $2 from the “bonus” scratch-off I got - don’t spend it all in one place, right?

I just liked the combo of the sign and the Transformer-like figure. But I didn’t get a photo of the costumed characters the fair hires to walk around.

I took the above photo on our way to one of their shows we like to watch, which is called “Disc-Connected K9s.” They come back to the DSF about every 2-3 years to put on their exhibition, which runs about 40-45 minutes. The cool part to me is that all their dogs are rescues, abandoned, and the like that they adopt and train. No puppy mills here.

If I had snapped this a second later, the dog would have caught the frisbee. I can imagine how much the trainers get scratched up in practicing.

I remember this dog’s name is Myrtle, and she was the one they said was a fairly new trainee, given to them by an elderly couple. Very excited to catch frisbees but obeying commands - not so much.

It’s an interesting show, and afterward you can buy one of the “jawtographed” and “pawtographed” frisbees they used as a donation to their operation. They also noted one of the show dogs is being trained for a post-frisbee career as a seeing-eye dog, so they work in that companion dog field as well.

After the show, Kim had to answer nature’s call so I walked into the Delaware DNR building. I didn’t know this was a thing, but it would be right up her alley.

Kim loves to go to Blackwater Refuge over in Maryland, but maybe this is something she’d be interested in as well.

But while Kim likes her wildlife photos, she loves her goats. I mostly took a break while she checked out the goat building, but I did like this display.

Gotta like adolescent kids and their art. Wonder how the goats did?

We then walked across to the agriculture building to get an air-conditioned break and a seat for a few minutes. But they were still celebrating America 250 here.

We also like to stop in the building that houses the arts and crafts, mainly for the photography section. I keep telling myself that one of these days I’m going to enter photos again - I did a few years ago but no prizes for me. This was a neat non-photographic display, though, keeping to the patriotic theme.

I’m a brown thumb, so flower growing isn’t for me and arranging is something left to the artists. These were rather neat, though.

Since it was getting on 6:00 and we were wearing down, we decided to check out another show: the strongman Mighty Mike.

Some of the props for the show: a deck of playing cards, a ten-pound sledgehammer, a 5/8” steel rod, and a horseshoe - not to mention three 10-pound bowling balls to juggle.

There were parts of Mighty Mike’s show where people might laugh out loud, and others where you may have wondered how you’ll get that half-hour of your life back. Maybe the best line this Canadian got was when he noted that he’d never been to Delaware and he learned we call it The First State, to which he quipped, “I come from Canada, the 51st state.” We had to laugh at that one. But where else can a willing audience member get a horseshoe bent into a heart shape as a feat of strength?

From there we walked into what could be considered enemy territory: it’s the building where all the state offices are, as well as the federal elected officials. (It also has the Delaware Democrat Party, which in a way makes sense since they have all the state offices - for now, anyway.) There were a couple useful things in there, though, so it may not have been a complete waste.

While Kim was still stuffed from lunch, I wanted a snack of something I’d been savoring for years from the Kirby and Holloway booth. I love their sausage, so I had to get a sage sausage bratwurst-style sandwich with peppers and onions. Mmmmmmmmmmm.

But we were filled up and wore out, so the last stop back on the grounds was catching the shuttle back to the front gate. We did see the nightly parade as it went by, though, and one of the shots I got after the parade broke up may have been my favorite.

A couple mounted members of Delaware’s finest as the shadows lengthen.

We finally made it back to the front gate about 7:30, so it was a tour of over 5 hours and we didn’t nearly see all of the fair.

Our goodbye to the Delaware State Fair for another year. You’ll notice business picked up as the evening approached.

The DSF has had no shortage of controversy this year - a power outage zapped most of the scheduled Bailey Zimmerman concert, but the fair won’t refund ticketholders. A couple days later, the For King and Country concert was cut short due to severe weather despite the fair organizers moving up the starting time - the 7:30 concert started at 6:30 in a vain attempt to totally beat the storm. Of course, people were mad about that, too.

On the other hand, we lucked out, as Thursday was beautiful. We didn’t have tickets to see Christian singer Anne Wilson, but I guess that show went off without a hitch.

Now I mentioned I did see some hot and cold running politicians. As I noted, the Delaware Democrats are in the same building as the state offices, so naturally I ran into Treasurer candidate Mike Miller there. Nice enough guy, running for an open office since current Treasurer Colleen Davis is retiring. (I think she was there, too.) I didn’t realize until I saw his palm card that he had previously run for Congress against Mike Castle back in 2000 and 2002. Interesting he picked this race for his comeback, although he is a successful business owner now.

But before that, I saw the GOP booth in the same exhibit hall shared by the Delaware Lottery and other businesses, including the Delaware Department of Elections. I was talking to the folks at the DoE when up walked U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mike Katz. So I spoke to him for a few moments, and if when he asked if there was anything I needed, I just said, “Beat Chris Coons, I can’t stand the guy.” I also introduced him to Kim so she has a face to a name if she decides to vote for him in the primary.

Then on the way out I met Congressional candidate Earl Cooper for the first time, although I really didn’t get to speak with him. So now I know that face as well.

I guess most of the candidates are there before noon, since I had seen where Timmy Sarah McBride had been to the DSF as well. So Matt Meyer was spared.

But the DSF was a lot of fun, and for me it was worth the price of admission. :)

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.