Looking from the boardwalk towards the bandstand in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware - also known as the San Francisco of the East due to the proclivities of many of its residents.

It’s not a slam dunk to be sure, but this coming fall the Supreme Court may take a crack at righting a wrong it created ten years earlier. As writer Jakob Fay details:

In 2015, a few days after Obergefell was decided, David Moore and David Ermold, a gay couple, recorded as the Kentucky clerk refused to provide them with a marriage license. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Moore and Ermold, who had been in a relationship for over 17 years at the time, appeared to suggest they only sought a license to protest Davis. After their video of the encounter went viral, the two men filed lawsuits against her, eventually receiving $50,000 each. When Davis refused to comply with a judge’s order to issue the license, she was jailed for five days. (…) “Davis may have been one of the first victims of this Court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last,” wrote (Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.) “Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws.”

In the early 2000s, beginning in the state of Vermont, same-sex couples who had been seeking the legal benefits of marriage for their relationships were granted the status of a civil union, signifying that in the eyes of the state they had the same legal and financial benefits under law as would a married couple of opposite genders. If they had stayed at that level, I’m sure most people would not have had a problem with that.

But when you give the Rainbow Mafia an inch, they take a mile, and before long they were demanding that we call their relationship a marriage, too. That’s where I drew the line, as I hold the belief that marriage is between one man and one woman. While it doesn’t specifically say that in the Bible, it is presumed in Genesis that man and wife are male and female, respectively. As one wag said, “It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.” (The tail end of Romans 1 comes to mind in that situation.)

While for some the goal would be to eliminate gay marriage altogether - and that outcome wouldn’t bother me in the least - the most Constitutional way of dealing with it would be to place it in the same category as abortion, that of being up to each individual state. (The caveat being that all states would recognize existing marriages performed elsewhere.) Legally, states could redefine same-sex marriage as a civil union and go on their merry way.

As the Maha Rushie, Rush Limbaugh, used to say, “Words mean things.” While worldly society has tried to redefine the word “marriage” into describing a relationship with two people in love regardless of gender, some of us know the real truth - hopefully the Supreme Court will come to its senses and agree.

