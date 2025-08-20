Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Jack Sotallaro
5h

Marriage is a millennium old relationship, and it's always been defined as an "XX" and an "XY" no other chromosomal combination is recognized. Maybe because no other combination will work to "be fruitful and multiply"? Civil ceremonies grant all the rights of marriage without sullying the word marriage.

Yes, Obergfell must be overturned.

Jim McCraigh
10h

Pray Obergefell is overturned...

