Delaware has an electricity rate that’s closer to the low end of the scale but ranks 15th overall. The average is pulled up by extremely high prices in California and Hawaii.

This post was actually promoted twice: initially the Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling post was going to be part of a previous MER segment, but then I thought it may fit as an odds and ends post. After thinking about it, and considering all the controversies over energy we’ve dealt with over the last few months as rates surged, data centers came to the fore, court battles were fought over local ordinances, and our General Assembly tried to address all of these issues and more, I saw that those Energy Bad Boys had created a great website called Blue States, High Rates where you can get apples-to-apples comparisons between the fifty states.

In their look at Delaware, they note our average electric rate is 14.19 cents per kWh, which is 4% above the national average. Just as an overview, they state:

The state moved the wrong way between 2018 and 2025, climbing from 18th to 15th-most expensive as its average price rose 3.64 cents/kWh — a 4.8% increase in real terms, after accounting for inflation. Natural gas supplied 85.3% of utility-scale generation, with utility-scale solar 3.4%, other gases 3.9%, and petroleum 1.9%. The remaining share from coal was residual, as NRG retired the 411-MW Indian River Unit 4, the state’s last coal plant and only baseload generator, in February 2025, two years ahead of schedule, after PJM ended a reliability-must-run arrangement.1 Delaware produces less total energy than any other state and uses less than all but two other states (Vermont and Rhode Island).2

That production problem has been a thorn in Delaware’s side since the closure of Indian River in that we have been reduced to small amounts of production from those natural gas plants in question, only two of which produce on their own more electricity than the shuttered Indian River plant did. And while they’re banking on getting a share of the proposed offshore wind project from US Wind, that energy is both years away and of a capricious nature, lacking the reliability of a natural gas or nuclear plant.

And speaking of nuclear plants, I’m awaiting the release of a report authorized last year by the Delaware General Assembly on the feasibility of SMRs in the state. Originally slated for release at the end of last year, the report’s timetable was extended to the end of this month with the group last meeting at the end of June. It’s an exciting possibility to me that we can bring that sort of technology to the state, allowing some in-state generation that’s always on, not dependent on sunshine or wind.

Yet any effort in that direction has to be assisted by two changes a future version of the General Assembly would have to make, overcoming sure vetoes by current Governor Matt Meyer. (All bets would be off after 2028, presuming Delaware elects a better chief executive to go with a smarter General Assembly.) One would be to eliminate the artificial market we’ve created with renewable portfolio standards which have been in place since 2005, now mandating 40% of energy in 2035 come from renewables. Considering solar weighed in at a paltry 3.4% of generation, the state is obviously banking on the US Wind project to assist but backs into an issue when nuclear power cannot be considered as part of the renewable energy portfolio.

The second part of that would be the withdrawal from the wealth redistribution scheme that is RGGI. At that point ratepayers would stop paying for the make-work projects and other grand schemes the state dreams up from their split of the pot of money extorted from bidders on these “allowances.” Once Republicans took over in New Jersey and Virginia, those states withdrew from RGGI’s clutches, only to rejoin when Democrats took back control. The simple solution is just never let Democrats be in charge until they regain sanity.

One thing about the BSHR website is that you can see what low-cost states do right and urge your local state to follow that lead as they can. Having once been told that nuclear power would be so cheap they wouldn’t even have to meter it, we know better than to expect power for free - but it can come at a greatly reduced cost if we play our cards right.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.