Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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David Wolosik
11h

We have too many "experts" who have no practical knowledge.Washington state for example, gets 67% of its power from hydroelectric dams, so the only cost is maintenance. However, they're on a tear to take down the dams so salmon can supposedly swim to places they've never occurred naturally.

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