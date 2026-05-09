There is a problem with the Delaware Republican Party.

The First State has been a Democrat trifecta for nearly 20 years, since 2008 when the House turned over. It’s been 33 years since the last Republican governor left (you’d win a lot of trivia contests by knowing the last one was Dale Wolf, who was in office for 20 days as a promoted lieutenant governor when he finished out Mike Castle’s last term as Castle went to Congress) and over a half-century since the Delaware Senate was Republican-controlled.

(That’s thanks in large part to Sincock v. Terry, since originally each county had seven Senators instead of Democrat bastion New Castle County holding the absolute majority. In that 1962 decision the appeals court basically shotgunned the General Assembly into changing the state Constitution. If we went back to a “7 each” configuration as a proper Senate should be with equal representation by county rather than population, Kent County would likely be the swing county.)

Regardless, aside from a stronghold in Sussex County that seems to be dissipating as more retirees and refugees from “blue” states move here and forget to leave their old voting habits at the entry door, the Delaware GOP doesn’t have much of a base in the state.

Yet the state party seems to want to exert power over voters anyway by endorsing candidates for each race pre-primary. It reminds me of the bad old days in Ohio where the state GOP would try and massage their ticket to avoid primary fights, dictating who they deemed the most “electable” candidate was for the election. While they won more often than not, it was with a Republican who governed a lot like a Democrat would have.

I think this may be the issue with Delaware. In fact, of the three statewide candidates they endorsed and who accepted, two are former Democrats. Sure, it worked okay for Ronald Reagan, but in this case, the switch seems a little opportunistic.

First on the DEGOP endorsement list is U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mike Katz, who was a Democrat State Senator from 2009-13 and last election ran as an independent for the same office who eschewed donations. (As a Republican, he’ll be pretty much in the same boat.) Next up, and also running in 2024 was Congressional candidate Earl Cooper, but he lost decisively in the Democrat primary to current Congressman Timmy Sarah McBride. And if that wasn’t enough, their endorsed candidate for Treasurer, Mike Ramone, also ran and lost in 2024. (At least he lost as a Republican for Governor, and as I mentioned Mike would have been a good, somewhat nonthreatening candidate for legislative office to the moderates they seem to want to attract. But Treasurer is just fine.) The parade of the defeated would have been 4-for-4, but 2020 nominee for Governor and 2022 aspirant for AG Julianne Murray passed on a draft bid for another shot at AG, as she wasn’t seeking the nomination.

Of course, the party endorsement is not a guarantee that one will survive the primary, as Donyale Hall found out in 2024 in her Congressional bid. She was upset by John Whalen III, who allegedly complained about a lack of party backing as the campaign wore on. Donyale, who is the one elected official in the mix as a member of Dover’s City Council, is also running for the House this year, hoping history repeats itself and she knocks off Cooper. In either case we would have a black Congressional candidate. It also means there’s hope for John Shulli in his run for Senate, as he seems to have a somewhat more populist platform than Katz does and that may attract the pro-Donald Trump vote.

However, I will note that there is some prospective turnover in the GOP that bodes well for future elections. Septuagenarian men in the General Assembly are stepping aside for younger candidates who have often been female, bringing new ideas into the party. That’s no guarantee of success, as women like Hall, Murray, Ruth Briggs King, Lauren Witzke, and others can tell you, but it shows the GOP isn’t just a batch of old white guys like me - even though I’m not in it anymore.

I guess my question is why, when there’s only so much power the Delaware GOP has, do they poison the well by making an endorsement before the filing deadline? I would certainly argue it’s a little bit late for a statewide candidate to enter the race - although the GOP will need such a late start if they don’t want two slots on the ballot to be free rides for the Democrats - but isn’t it about the voters deciding, for ill or good?

When I served on the Republican Central Committee in Maryland (from 2006-16), there was a fairly strict prohibition on pre-primary endorsements (the national party’s Rule 11) that the state party tried to follow. (The one big exception to me was Bob Ehrlich for governor in 2010, when they shunned a better candidate in Brian Murphy. All Ehrlich did was assure another term for Martin O’Malley. They also waived it for Andy Harris, who at the time was a first-term Congressman but had a primary opponent.) I tried to address that the next year at the state convention with my “partner in crime” Heather Olsen but fell a few votes short.

It’s somewhat understandable because Delaware has a late primary, but I don’t think the DEGOP needs to worry about putting its finger on the scale of some key races. (That opinion may change, however, if the primaries are opened up.) Otherwise, let the voters decide.

Just so you’re aware, not only am I working on compiling the votes for the Delaware Accountability Project, but I’m also doing dossiers on each of the federal legislative candidates based on key issues. As we develop the picture of Campaign 2026, I’ll bring those policy differences into focus.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.