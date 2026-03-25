I think there’s a better way. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

For the better part of 150 years, America didn’t run on Dunkin - it ran on the revenues collected from tariffs and excise taxes. Granted, there were a few attempts to adopt an income tax, particularly during the Civil War era, but they were shot down by the Supreme Court because they violated the Constitutional prohibition on direct taxation if it weren’t uniform across the states. It took regressives until 1913 to convince states to allow an income tax via the Sixteenth Amendment.

The biggest problem with the income tax is that it has devolved to the point where something that was initially sold as affecting just the top 1% of wage earners now affects everyone who works. The adoption of backup withholding during World War 2 - which was supposed to be a temporary measure to smooth out revenue collection - meant the government now pays itself first out of your labor, then you have to file a form every April in the hopes of getting some of it back. (Those who are self-employed still are supposed to pay quarterly, with the government settling in April as well.)

From the time I read The Fair Tax Book by Neal Boortz back when it came out in the aughts, though, I’ve believed it would be the superior way to fund our government. While I have misgivings about the prebate portion of it, the general idea of taxing consumption instead of income makes a lot more sense to me in an economic system that’s supposed to reward saving and prudent investment, not punish it with an increased tax bite.

Unfortunately, every two years someone introduces H.R. 25, which has been reserved for the Fair Tax for years, and it sits there until the next Congress brings it up again. Why would people be against this? Well, there are a host of reasons, of which these are the top three:

the tax preparation lobby hates it

people are sold the bill of goods that it wouldn’t raise enough money - to me that’s a feature and not a bug

(most importantly) government can’t use the tax code to regulate and control behavior

Basically, a consumption tax shifts the control from the government to the individual, since there are ways to avoid it (such as buying used goods.)

While Donald Trump didn’t run on switching to the FairTax per se, his income tax reductions (such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, no tax on tips, and so forth) have served to reduce the income tax toll on people. But it’s the renewed emphasis on tariffs as a way to provide revenue for the government that makes me believe he’s attempting to get something in the vein of the FairTax before the public. Granted, the amount of money raised has been modest in comparison to income taxes, but people don’t see the tariffs as such - they just chalk it up to general inflation.

And if John Roberts can twist Obamacare into a tax, there’s certainly more than enough evidence that a tariff is a tax as well. But tariffs were always supposed to be, installed as a means of protecting our nascent industry as well as a revenue source.

Over the years, I’ve learned that the theory of free trade that I used to support wholeheartedly is great, but there’s one problem with it: everyone has to do it. Once one party places a tariff or subsidy on their end, the freedom is gone - and that’s what has happened in our case. America was played for suckers by the rest of the world, said Donald Trump, and I’m going to fix that. Now we make a lot more money on tariffs, and we have something which could be better described as fair trade - pacts with nations where the details have been worked out, with a few concessions on each side. I can live with that.

Moreover, if - and this is a yuuuuge if - we can bring the incredible amount of bloat, fraud, and waste in our government to heel, we’re going to help control the spending side to a point where income taxes could be reduced to the point of elimination. Now if Trump (or JD Vance) ever came out for elimination of the Sixteenth Amendment, that could create a groundswell of support in enough states to do so. (You’d never get the hardest blue states to agree - the trick is reducing that number to 12 or less.)

It’s a tremendous amount of work to do, but reducing the spending side and shifting the revenue side to the combination of consumption taxes and tariffs would, in my opinion, take care of the three problems I detailed above. (There are a lot of accounting jobs out there for those lobbyists, I’m sure.) The only behavior the government would regulate in that end is in the general purchasing of goods as people would buy used items to avoid the sales tax. (Nothing wrong with that.)

To be quite frank, I don’t think the FairTax is Donald Trump’s goal, but you never know with that guy. It could be a part of a grand bargain he’s working on; if so, keep going.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.