The fountain at the center of Laurel, as seen on Independence Day a few years back. Hopefully by the time this year’s 250th anniversary rolls around, the GOP will have some inspiring candidates to oppose the stale one-party system in Delaware.

Since I took the week between Christmas and New Year’s as vacation, I decided to spend some time getting a bit of a jump on the real story of 2026: who will be running for office as the latter quarter of the era of Donald Trump hangs in the balance.

I’ve always thought that, if you’re running for a statewide office, this particular week - the first one of the year, signaling the end of the holidays - is about the absolute latest you should make your intentions known if you have serious thoughts about winning. Because Delaware has a late filing deadline and primary, it’s possible to wait a little longer to file - in fact, most don’t actually file with the Department of Elections to be on the ballot until the late spring or early summer, once we’re by the local school board elections - but in order to best compete I believe an early start on campaigning is paramount. Moreover, because Delaware Republicans select a candidate to back in their primary at the state convention in June, in order to build that avenue of support you should already be in the race.

Not being in the Delaware GOP loop, though, I really didn’t have a sense of who would be running so I opted to go to an old site I still find rather reliable, politics1.com. They told me we have three GOP candidates who are running for Congress, but if you’re looking for a fresh face and not a retread, well, you’re pretty much shit out of luck. The names are all familiar because all have run for some office before, with little success. One has switched parties to get another shot at the incumbent who handily defeated him in the 2024 Democrat primary, and I’ll lead with him.

Earl Cooper ran as a Democrat in 2024, losing to Tim Sarah McBride in the primary with just 16% of the vote. Yet his emphasis on affordability issues could strike a chord with GOP voters who are tired of the other two choices always being on the ballot. (As I found on his personal Facebook page, he also ran unsuccessfully for state office in Georgia when he lived there in 2012, so he’s not a stranger to putting his hat into the ring.) Cooper is a businessman who owns a company that employs the flaggers you see on highway construction sites and has also done work in the past buying and renovating houses for his employees in Wilmington. Honestly, I’m not sure a pastor and one who believes, for example, that men should not be in women’s sports would be a fit for the Democrats; instead, Earl strikes me as a traditional socially conservative black Democrat who has watched the party go in a different direction, with some of them moving to the GOP. In this case it may be for easier ballot access, but regardless Cooper’s running as a Republican.

Unlike her GOP peers, Donyale Hall has won an election for office: in her second try last year, Hall eked out a three-vote victory in the nonpartisan Dover City Council District 2 race, besting three other hopefuls. (Thus, she’s running from cover as her term there doesn’t expire until 2029.) However, her record statewide hasn’t been as successful as she lost in the GOP primary for this office in 2024 to John Whalen III and as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in 2020. (As disclosure, I donated a small amount to that campaign.) She also ran for State Senate in 2018, falling in the GOP primary.

But Hall has maintained her website and platform, leaning on three prongs as she always has: now it’s cutting spending, getting tough on violent crime, and expanding school choice. Great issues, but not necessarily ones with which the federal government needs to be involved. She’s also a businesswoman, owning a “general contracting company with a focus on community involvement and entrepreneurship to promote growth in the business community for women, ethnic minorities and disabled veteran owned businesses.” Without knowing about the disabled part, I can vouch that she covers the other three of those bases. But what about the rest of us?

Finally, we have Lee Murphy, who is on his fourth try for Congress (lost as the Republican nominee in 2022 and 2020, and lost in the GOP primary to R. Scott Walker in 2018) plus two abortive runs for the Delaware General Assembly in 2014 and 2016 - and that’s all Ballotpedia has. (He’s made other local runs, too, spanning back 40-plus years.) It’s like he’s the Washington Generals of Delaware politics, and while his acting career has allowed him to play the Secretary of Defense on an episode of House of Cards, he can’t seem to get the role of election winner.

Then again, the Lee Murphy 2026 page on Facebook hasn’t been updated since last May, but his personal page remains up to date (I’m one of his nearly 5,000 social media friends.) He’s also lost his initial gomurph.com website and the newer Lee Murphy 2026 one is not functional, leading me to wonder if he’s really going through with another run. Nice guy (I met him several years ago at an event in Bridgeville) but Lee may not be cut out for this. There’s no shame in that.

There aren’t yet Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently being wasted by Chris Coons that I’m aware of, but he is being challenged in the Democrat primary on the left by a young man by the name of Christopher Beardsley. (If you look at the issues page, yep, he’s well to the left of Coons.) This will be the second election in a row that Coons has had a challenger from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party, and it’s worth mentioning that he’s never had a huge mandate from the voters as his three general election victories have all come in the 56-59% range.

Just as comparison, once his former Senate mate Tom Carper won the seat in 2000 over incumbent William V. Roth with 55% of the vote, he never again carried less than 60% and touched 70% in his first re-election in 2006. More recently, Lisa Blunt Rochester won her Senate seat in 2024 with 56.6% over a basically unknown opponent. She won’t be up again until 2030, so unless something tragic occurs there won’t be a Senate election here in Delaware in 2028.

Regardless, the first goal we should have is to somehow get Coons to engage with this primary opponent, either to embrace (risking losing the support of centrists) or piss off his radical Left flank, making them stay home for the general.

Based on the comparatively narrow margins Coons seems to squeak by with, I think it’s a run worth having, but you need a candidate with name recognition as opposed to a Christie O’Donnell, Kevin Wade, Lauren Witzke, or Eric Hansen, former failed candidates who had never served in elective office. (O’Donnell lost for Senate in both 2008 and 2010, Wade in both 2012 and 2014, Witzke in 2020, and Hansen in 2024.) While it wasn’t quite the same, Rob Arlett in 2018 had been elected to Sussex County Council in 2014 but got in the Senate race that April against the longtime incumbent Carper. Rob’s claim to fame, though, was running Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind a Mike Ramone run, since he’s that sort of nonthreatening Republican one needs in a state that you want to transition from blue to red (or at least purple) plus he’s run statewide (for Governor in 2024) and was an elected official. I certainly wouldn’t agree with every vote he makes, but he would be a far sight better than Coons.

Another name people may throw out based on how he’s trying to raise his statewide profile is House District 36 member (and “Mr. 302”) Bryan Shupe, but I honestly think he’s keeping his powder dry for a 2028 gubernatorial run. If so, we may hear more about that after the 2026 midterms this fall.

As far as the other statewide races (Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer) there is every indication two of the three Democrat incumbents will run, but Treasurer Colleen Davis won’t run due to health issues. There’s already a young Democrat by the name of Michael Smith (not to be confused with the GOP Delaware House representative of the same name, who generally goes by Mike) who has announced a run for Treasurer. He’s straight from Central Casting as the type of Democrat they’re encouraging to run - looks like he came from a Hallmark movie, but has a resume of an unsuccessful run for the Delaware House in 2024 (lost in the primary by 30 votes) and this curriculum vitae:

During parts of his college career and after graduation, Michael lived in the so-called “DMV”, where he joined economic research teams studying energy and technological markets, with a focus on their economic and environmental impacts. During his time at the Progressive Policy Institute and Economists Incorporated, Michael worked with some of the field’s leading thinkers and experts. Two years into his career, Michael sought out the same sense of community he had grown up with, leaving the DMV and putting down roots in Pike Creek. After working remotely for much of the pandemic, Michael founded a nonprofit promoting clean energy infrastructure across New Castle County called Powering Our Future. Under his leadership, the nonprofit has given out over 500 electric leaf blowers, 2,000 high efficiency LED light bulbs and dozens of electrification rebates. He has also helped install several air quality monitors and electric vehicle charging stations at senior centers, parks, and apartment complexes across New Castle County.

Wannabe government worker: check. Whether the Democrats have carved out his space already or if others will jump into the statewide race remains to be seen. The GOP will likely put up some warm bodies.

I’ve noted before that some of the local races already have candidates to succeed those who are leaving, so rather than go through that roster of people which hasn’t changed in the last few weeks, I’ll just go through the list of local and legislative Sussex County offices up for grabs this time around:

State Senate Districts 19 and 20 - both are held by Republicans.

State House Districts 4, 14, 20, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, and 41 - 8 of 10 are Republican-held.

Sussex County Council Districts 4 and 5 - both are held by Republicans.

Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills, Sheriff - all held by the GOP.

The only local legislative election I’ll have is for House District 40, as my State Senate and County Council districts are in the midst of their four-year cycle. But I’ll keep an eye on the others in my county regardless. Eventually this summer I’ll get into a more detailed view of each election, particularly the federal races, plus pass along any other breaking candidate news in the interim that I find worthy of sharing.

